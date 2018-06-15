Party leaders ready for election campaign as Quebec legislative session winds down

Quebec’s legislature is wrapping up its final session before October’s provincial election.

Members are expected to end the legislative session later today with a vote on a bill that gives more protection to journalistic sources.

Many politicians will not be returning to Quebec City in the fall, including roughly a quarter of the Quebec Liberals.

Premier Philippe Couillard told reporters Quebecers should stick with his party in order to maintain economic stability.

He boasts 230,000 jobs in the province have been created since the Liberals took office in 2014 and Quebec’s unemployment rate is its lowest in decades.

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader François Legault says his party incarnates real change and his team is ready to take power.

Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Jean-François Lisée is expected to give his end-of-session news conference Friday aftenoon.