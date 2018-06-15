Scalise makes highlight play in congressional baseball game a year after shooting

U.S. Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana played second base in a charity baseball game at Washington Nationals Park on Thursday, a year after being wounded by a gunman who opened fire on Republican lawmakers during baseball practice.

He walked onto the field with a crutch, but was able to play without one. The majority whip was also able to make the first big play of the game.

“It’s been a long road to this day. I’m grateful for the support and prayers from my colleagues and friends,” Scalise, No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, wrote on Twitter. “They were with me the entire way. Let’s play some baseball!”

Members of Congress took to the field in Washington for Thursday night’s charity game.

Scalise, 52, was critically injured early on the morning of June 14, 2017, when 66-year-old James Hodgkinson shot at Republican lawmakers as they practiced in Alexandria, Va., for an annual charity baseball game between Republicans and Democrats.

Scalise was hit in his left hip, sustaining injuries to internal organs, broken bones and severe bleeding.