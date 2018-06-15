SLV’s three things to do this weekend (June 15th)

Number One – A smooth start to the weekend

The Winnipeg International Jazz Fest is on now until June 24th at various venues throughout the city, including the Burton Cummings Theatre, the Garrick Centre, and Knox United Church.

The festival’s artistic director Michael Falk said the church is one of his favourite venues, because of the acoustics.

“In some big rooms, in some old rooms, you’ll get certain frequencies or certain parts of the sound that’ll get kind of get accentuated or it’ll ring a little weirdly. And in this room, it’s just smooth. That’s the nature of the dimensions. That’s the nature of the arc of the ceilings. All of those things come into play,” he said.

The event will feature 52 local artists, along with 44 touring acts, including Jill Barber, Chris Botti, and the Flaming Lips.

Shows at the Old Market Square are free.

Tickets for shows at the Burton Cummings Theatre can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Tickets for all the other shows can be purchased through JazzWinnipeg.com, or in person at the Artspace building.

Number Two – An Ex-citing tradition

The Red River Ex is on until June 24th at Red River Exhibition Park.

There will be the return of the old favourites: the midway, the farm animals, the craft exhibits, and, of course, all of the concerts.

Jodi Johnson, Communications and Marketing Manager for the Red River Exhibition, said the many performances are well-received.

“People are welcome to come out and bring their lawn chair–we’ve got lots benches–and park themselves and listen to some great music on the main stage and various areas around the park,” she said.

There will be shows by the Recklaws, the Washboard Union, and Nick Gilder with Sweeney Todd, plus many more.

This year, the Ex has added a few new attractions, including a real life shark encounter, and an extreme sand castle.

For an added treat, there will be free admission and a free pancake breakfast from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. for Father’s Day, as well as on June 24th.

If you’re looking save a few bucks, make sure you by advance tickets for admission and rides.

You can get them from Giant Tiger, Safeway, Sobeys, Mac’s, Peavey Mart or redriverex.com.

Number Three – The big race is on

Make sure you have your running shoes ready for Sunday morning.

The annual Manitoba Marathon–a Father’s Day tradition–is taking place.

It’s a special year for the event, because it’s celebrating 40 years.

The first event of Sunday’s Manitoba Marathon gets underway at 6:30 a.m.

The start and finish lines will be located at the University of Manitoba.

If you aren’t up for racing, feel free to come by and cheer the racers on.

For more information on race routes and registration, go to manitobamarathon.com.