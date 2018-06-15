‘Significant’ safety improvements made for workers in Edmonton’s body rub industry: report

A new report suggests those working in the body rub industry are safer now than they were two years ago.

The report, released on Thursday, suggests the Body Rub Centres Task Force Implementation Team made significant improvements towards harm reduction and physical safety at licensed body rub parlours over the past two years.

In 2016, city council made 26 recommendations for the team to pursue. Thursday’s report indicates the team has implemented all of them.

The team focused on improving education, health and safety.

The report shows there has been a 99 per cent compliance rate, with 345 parlours being licensed and the task force encountering two unlicensed establishments within the past year.

The task force’s strategy has included providing information to those working at parlours about safety, community supports, licensing, education and health, as well as how to access social services. The team’s enforcement officers have also conducted routine inspections.

The task force is made up of two enforcement officers and one community safety liaison.