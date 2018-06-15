Economy
U.S. not forcing Canada to nix supply management system, Trump’s agriculture secretary says

By Staff The Canadian Press

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says he’s not pushing for Canada to do away with its supply management system that controls the price and supply of dairy, eggs and chicken.

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay is hosting Perdue today at his family’s farm in Midgell, P.E.I.

President Donald Trump has said he wants the system dismantled, blasting Ottawa for charging a 270 per cent tariff on imported dairy products.

Perdue told a news conference that the two countries benefit from open markets across the border, but “we’re not here though to dictate to Canada … to do away with its supply management system.”

He says he would like to see the system regulated in a way that does not depress world prices.

Perdue also says NAFTA has demonstrated to be good for farmers across North America, but needs some renewing and modernization.

