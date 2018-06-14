Break and enter in Okanagan foiled by RCMP

Two men have been charged after police foiled an attempted break and enter of a Vernon home on Saturday night.

Vernon RCMP say that Gabriel Luke and Stanley Michell, both of Vernon, have been charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and possession of break-and-enter instruments.

Both men are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 21.

READ MORE: Garage break and enters on the rise in Regina

Police say the attempted robbery took place on Saturday, June 9, just before midnight in the 2800 block of 48 Avenue. A person who was home at the time called 911, describing what he thought was someone trying to enter the house through the roof and venting system.

In this case, the home was attached to a local business; the suspects gained access through a roof venting system.

The RCMP said they attended, then surrounded the residence and within minutes, two males were heard trying to exit the rear door of the home. Police intercepted the two and both were taken into custody without incident. Police say both were in possession of stolen property.