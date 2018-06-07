Man facing charges following daytime break-and-enter in Cole Harbour

A 62-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly broke in to a home in Cole Harbour, N.S., Wednesday morning.

Halifax District RCMP say they responded to break-and-enter at a home on Highland Cres. just before 10 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP find forensic identification truck stolen from Halifax Regional Police

Police say a man broke in to the residence, where he encountered someone in the home.

“The male suspect left and the home occupant called 911,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers arrested the suspect a short time later on Taranaki Drive, after a different resident contacted police regarding suspicious activity.

READ MORE: N.S. man pleads guilty to illegally entering the United States

The suspect from Halifax has been charged with break and enter with intent, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments and obstructing a police officer.

The man was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.