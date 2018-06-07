Ancaster teenager charged in church break and enter

A teenager from Ancaster is facing several charges following two break-ins at a local church.

Hamilton police say the Meadowlands Fellowship Church on Stonehenge Drive was broken into twice over the past few months, suffered several broken windows and doors, and some items were stolen.

HPS has arrested a male youth from Ancaster in relation to B&E's and mischiefs to Meadowlands Fellowship Church. After an lengthy investigation, police executed search warrants and seized items involved in the offences. Read More #HamOnt… https://t.co/OYSaKoVdkf pic.twitter.com/8CDGvEfAm8 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 7, 2018

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy at an Ancaster home just after 6 p.m. Wednesday and seized items they say were involved in the crimes.

The accused is charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of break and enter.