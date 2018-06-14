Tornado warning ended for Estevan

UPDATE: As of 4:12 p.m. the tornado warning has been ended for Estevan

Environment Canada has just issued a tornado warning for the R.M. of Estevan including Estevan and Hitchcock.

Radar is indicating that a strong rotation south of Estevan near the US border and a tornado may be imminent. This storm is moving east at 60 km/h towards North Portal.

This storm is also capable of producing up to golf ball size hail and strong wind gusts.

Environment Canada says you should take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

