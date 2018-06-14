Oshawa toddler suffers third-degree burns after falling into a campfire

As Canadians head to campsites and cottages this summer, an Oshawa, Ont., mother is urging parents to be extra vigilant with their children around bonfires after an experience she says was “terrifying.”

While on a camping trip near Balsam Lake, Ont., earlier this month, Sarah Read’s two-year-old daughter Emily tripped and fell into a campfire, causing third-degree burns to her arms and back.

“I was sitting with the kids while they were making s’mores,” she said. “I had turned my back [for] literally two seconds to grab something and Emily must’ve got up.”

Read says she could hear her daughter yelling in pain.

“When I heard the scream, I immediately knew what had happened… I never want to hear that ever again.”

Emily’s father, Tyler Lyon, acted fast grabbing her from the fire before they called for an ambulance, Read says.

“He actually kind of tossed her out because he tripped himself. I ran over and… her clothes were still on fire. We immediately ripped them off.”

Oshawa’s deputy fire chief Todd Wood says this may not be the best course of action in an emergency situation such as this one. He says the clothing’s material may stick to the skin, and pulling off the clothes may cause permanent damage.

Instead, he suggests that families bring three items to help with an emergency fire situation: a blanket to smother the flames on the victim, a bucket (to fill with water) to douse over the fire, and a fire extinguisher to put out the flames around the victim.

“We’re asking them to have these pieces of equipment readily available near the campsite,” he said.

He warns not to use the extinguisher on the person, as the chemicals may cause skin infections.

Lyon had been staying at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children for treatment but has since been released. She now wears thick bandages on her arms while her skin heals.

“She’s going to be okay, and that’s the main thing,” said Read.

Read says she hopes many parents learn from her family’s experience.

“Have [the children]… a little bit away from the fire,” she said. “Teach them not to go near it.”