Saskatchewan Egg Producers aid nutrition program in Africa

Saskatchewan Egg Producers (SEP) are helping to ensure the future of orphaned African children by helping them eat better.

Egg Farmers of Canada helped to establish an egg farm in eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland.

Heart for Africa’s Project Canaan is home to 191 orphaned and abandoned children. The sustainable farm allows them to obtain a high-quality source of protein and essential nutrients.

The project is assisted by SEP, who donated a new egg-delivery truck to help distribute eggs and meal packs to thousands of children and families throughout eSwatini.

SEP executive director Cam Broten recently traveled to the country to see first-hand the difference the truck donation is making.

“At the home for orphaned and abandoned children, at rural homesteads and at community feeding centres, eggs are filling kids’ bellies, putting smiles on their faces and playing a part in ensuring a brighter future,” Broten said in a statement.

He said hundreds of Saskatchewan families are involved in egg farming and giving back to communities, locally and around the world.

“For Saskatchewan’s egg farmers, natural goodness is about more than just the nutritious eggs they deliver – it’s also about caring for one another, making a difference and feeding the hungry,” Broten said.