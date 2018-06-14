Arrest, charge made in weekend homicide in northeast Calgary

Calgary police said an arrest has been made and charge laid in last weekend’s early morning homicide in the northeast.

41-year-old Shane Robin Baum has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Saturday, June 9, police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Margate Place N.E. at around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators believe a disturbance occurred in the Marlborough residence that escalated to a violent encounter, resulting in the victim’s death.

When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man in medical distress.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died. Calgary police have identified him as Jason Dirks.

Police believe Dirks and Baum knew each other.

No cause of death has been released but an autopsy conducted by the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. The nature of Dirks’ injuries and any potential motive will not be released pending court proceedings, police said.

Baum will appear in court on Monday, June 18.

Calgary police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Homicide Unit tip line at 403-428-8877, the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.