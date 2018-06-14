An interactive map is London’s new tool to get BRT feedback

The city of London is using a new interactive tool to get feedback from residents on it’s $500-million bus rapid transit plan.

The network map, on the Shift London website, allows people to navigate through bus rapid transit routes, drop pins, and leave comments.

Londoners can click on the map’s different elements to see specific infrastructure descriptions, or to view renderings.

Throughout the summer there are also twelve opportunities for people to fine tune the transit plans; the city is hosting an open house on June 21st at the Central Library between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and then from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There are also regular meetings at the rapid transit office, on the second floor of the Central Library, dubbed “Transit Tuesdays,” every Tuesday from July 10 to Sept. 11.

Officials are hoping to gather information about the approved BRT plans, the draft EPR, and things like natural heritage, indigenous affairs, hydrology, or cultural heritage as they pertain to bus rapid transit.

They’re reminding people that several of the plan’s elements are already finalized, such as the route networks, dedicated lanes, and centre-running vs. curb-running lanes.