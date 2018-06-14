Water quality advisory lifted for parts of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has lifted the water quality advisory for the Lakeview Water System.

The city says testing shows turbidity has returned to safe levels.

The city says decreased turbidity also means the boil-water notice for the Sunnyside and West Kelowna Estates systems have been downgraded to a water quality advisory. However, the Pritchard water system remains on a boil water notice.

A water quality advisory means that children, the elderly and people with weakened immunity should use boiled water or bottled water for drinking, brushing their teeth, preparing food, making beverages and ice and mixing baby formula.

A boil water notice means that users should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using water.

The city added that free water is still available to West Kelowna and Westbank residents via a bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

Water from the station is treated via the Powers Creek Treatment Plant, which uses methods including filtration, UV radiation and chlorination.

Users need to bring their own containers, and hoses if needed, and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water.