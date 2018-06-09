Black Mountain boil water notice downgraded

A boil water notice issued May 24 for Kelowna’s Black Mountain Irrigation District (BMID) has been upgraded to a boil water advisory.

The advisory was issued June 8 because turbidity levels in the BMID system are now rated as fair, which means the public health threat is modest, according to BMID Operations Superintendent Kevin Burtch.

A faulty valve was replaced at the water reservoir outlet: a malfunction that prompted the district to bypass the water treatment plant entirely and draw water directly from Mission Creek.

The reservoir has been refilled with high quality treated water, Burtch’s statement said, but it will take up to three weeks for the new water to flush the dirtier water through the system.

Until then, the water quality advisory will remain in place.

Interior Health recommends children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water that has been cooled or a bottled alternative.

Public facilities must still post the water quality advisory at all sinks or drinking fountains until BMID removes the advisory.

Information about the BMID area affected can be found at the Kelowna water website.