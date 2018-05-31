Armstrong
May 31, 2018 9:36 pm

Armstrong issued boil water notice

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Armstrong under boil water notice.

Files / Global News
A A

Coliform counts are high in Armstrong’s tap water, prompting a boil water notice to be issued from Interior Health.

Water intended for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice should be brought to a boil for a full minute, then cooled.

The City of Armstrong is drawing its tap water from wells which have a high manganese content. Manganese diminishes the disinfecting effect of chlorine.

READ MORE: Boil water notice downgraded in South East Kelowna

Fortune Creek, the usual supply of Armstrong tap water, is not suitable due to high turbidity, according to the City.

The advisory, which covers about 5,600 residents, will be in place until at least next Tuesday.

More information can be obtained at the Armstrong city website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armstrong
Armstrong water
BC
Boil Water
boil water notice
Fortune Creek
health concern
Interior Health
Manganese
North Okanagan
Okanagan
well water

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News