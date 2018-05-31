Armstrong issued boil water notice

Coliform counts are high in Armstrong’s tap water, prompting a boil water notice to be issued from Interior Health.

Water intended for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice should be brought to a boil for a full minute, then cooled.

The City of Armstrong is drawing its tap water from wells which have a high manganese content. Manganese diminishes the disinfecting effect of chlorine.

Fortune Creek, the usual supply of Armstrong tap water, is not suitable due to high turbidity, according to the City.

The advisory, which covers about 5,600 residents, will be in place until at least next Tuesday.

More information can be obtained at the Armstrong city website.