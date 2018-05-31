Boil water notice downgraded in South East Kelowna
The South East Kelowna Irrigation District has downgraded the boil water notice issued April 9 to a water quality advisory.
Now that the spring freshet is donem, turbidity levels have dropped.
Interior Health determined the notice can be rescinded.
Children under the age of two, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are still advised to use boiled water or a safe alternative.
