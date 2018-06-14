Woman, two children taken to hospital after being struck on St. Laurent Boulevard: Paramedics

Ottawa paramedic services is reporting three victims have been taken to hospital after a car jumped the curb and struck pedestrians on St. Laurent Boulevard and McArthur Avenue Thursday morning.

Paramedics say two children and a woman in her 40s were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One child with a serious, but stable, head injury, and the other with minor injuries. The woman had a minor head injury.

A red compact car was seen up on the curb as police conducted their investigation.