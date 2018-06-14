Traffic
June 14, 2018 12:16 pm

Woman, two children taken to hospital after being struck on St. Laurent Boulevard: Paramedics

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa paramedics are reporting three pedestrians have been struck at the corner of St. Laurent Boulevard and McArthur Avenue

Ottawa paramedic services is reporting three victims have been taken to hospital after a car jumped the curb and struck pedestrians on St. Laurent Boulevard and McArthur Avenue Thursday morning.

Paramedics say two children and a woman in her 40s were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One child with a serious, but stable, head injury, and the other with minor injuries. The woman had a minor head injury.

A red compact car was seen up on the curb as police conducted their investigation.

