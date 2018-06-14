Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Barrie area

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent the Barrie and Angus areas.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) is looking for 33-year-old Keith James, who is wanted on suspicion of breaching his parole.

James is described as male, approximately five feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

OPP say James is currently serving a two-year federal sentence for robbery and theft.

Police are asking anyone who has been in contact with James, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to please contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE). Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).