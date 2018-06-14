4 people injured in highway crash south of Calgary Wednesday night: RCMP

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance on Wednesday night after a two-vehicle crash southwest of Turner Valley.

In a release, RCMP said a Honda SUV and a Dodge Caravan travelling in opposite directions collided on 466 Avenue around 9:05 p.m.

Police believe the 30-year-old man was the driver and only person in the SUV. He suffered serious injuries.

Three people in the minivan were taken to a Calgary hospital by ground ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Turner Valley is approximately 45 kilometres south of Calgary.