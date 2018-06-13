Watch Major League Baseball’s Future Right Now in Kelowna

The future is now when it comes to baseball and the West Coast League’s Kelowna Falcons.

“Seventy-two guys drafted this year alone from our league, so that shows you the caliber of ball that’s played here in Kelowna.” said Falcons general manager Mark Nonis.

This year, the Falcons are fielding a roster with more of a Great White North flavour with seven Canucks in all.

“Five of them are from B.C., some of them local, some from the Lower Mainland,” said Nonis.

On Tuesday, the Falcons opened a three-game homestand against their B.C. rivals, the Victoria HarbourCats.

Kelowna came from behind three times, but it was all in vain as the Falcons couldn’t kill the Cats’ bats.

Victoria: victorious 13-7 in 10 innings. The rivalry heats up again at 6:30 tonight at Elks Stadium.

“The next major leaguer is playing in your backyard, so come out and see them,” said Nonis.