FlashbackFriday: A look at some of the biggest stories from June 15 across Canada

It’s a day that might not have any particular significance as you mark it off on your calendar, but history was made in Canada on June 15 in previous years.

Here’s a look back on some of the biggest stories.

Prepping for Pan Am

In 2015, the city was bustling with activity prepping for the tens of thousands of visitors coming for the Pan Am games.

As part of the preparations, Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation implemented temporary High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes along highways, however, once the diamond shapes were placed on the roadways, they almost immediately began to peel off.

The lanes were being set up to help ease traffic congestion during the sporting event.

Photographs from drivers on some portions of the Queen Elizabeth Way in the Toronto area show that paint has started to come off the white diamond patterns marking the lanes in certain areas.

A ministry spokesman said staff were “aware of the issue” and were looking into it.

The issues were eventually resolved and the games went on with no incidents.

Niagara Crossing

It was on this day in 2012 that Nik Wallenda crossed from one end of Niagara Falls to the other on a tightrope.

The spectacle brought out thousands of people, but weather conditions were not optimal.

“The mist was in my eyes. There was a couple times where I had to blink so I could see,” Wallenda told reporters after the event.

“But again, praise God, here I am in one piece.”

After walking across Niagara Falls, Wallenda went on to walk the high wire without a safety net or harness between two Chicago skyscrapers.

Vancouver Riots

Hundreds of rioters overtook Vancouver on June 15, 2011 after the Vancouver Canucks lost in Game 7 to the Boston Bruins.

The mob flipped and burned cars, smashed windows, looted stores and attacked several people.

A report found total damage caused by the riot was just over $3.7 million. There were 112 businesses and 122 vehicles damaged, and 52 assaults were reported against civilians, police and emergency personnel.

Three hundred alleged rioters faced 912 charges and all but 16 plead guilty.

With files from The Canadian Press and Yuliya Talmazan