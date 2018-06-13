Canada
Police seek assistance locating missing Bradford man

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are searching for Christian Robinson who was last seen leaving his home in Bradford on June 12.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a man who went missing from Bradford on Tuesday, June 12.

South Simcoe police say 46-year-old Christian Robinson was last seen leaving his house around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police have described Robinson as a man, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has short, light brown hair.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a grey golf shirt with a yellow and white pattern covering the chest area, grey shorts, flip-flops and glasses.

Police are concerned for Robinson’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to please contact local police or South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

