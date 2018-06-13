Police seek assistance locating missing Bradford man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a man who went missing from Bradford on Tuesday, June 12.

South Simcoe police say 46-year-old Christian Robinson was last seen leaving his house around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police have described Robinson as a man, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has short, light brown hair.

MISSING PERSON: We need your help to locate 46-year-old Christian Robinson of Bradford. Last seen Tues. 3:30 pm leaving his home. Police are concerned for his well-being. Call us or @CrimeSDM if you see him 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141. #MISSINGPERSON pic.twitter.com/tdKUjsQzaI — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) June 13, 2018

According to police, he was last seen wearing a grey golf shirt with a yellow and white pattern covering the chest area, grey shorts, flip-flops and glasses.

Police are concerned for Robinson’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to please contact local police or South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).