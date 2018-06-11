Police seeking assistance in locating missing Grey Highlands man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a man who went missing from Grey Highlands last Wednesday.

Grey County OPP say 24-year-old Douglas Ardis was last seen on Side Road 30 in Mono at around 9:18 p.m. on June 6.

Police have described Ardis as a man, approximately five-feet-eight-inches-tall, weighing around 195 pounds. He has short light brown hair that is pulled back on the top, hazel eyes and wears prescription glasses.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a dark blue baseball cap, brown Blundstone work boots and blue jeans. He may have a dark Tough Duck jacket with him.

Police say Ardis drives a silver 2017 Ford F-150 with licence plate number AW25234.

Police and his family are worried for his well-being. Ardis’ family has posted a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts.

Police say the search is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cstip.ca.