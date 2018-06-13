Edmonton likely but not guaranteed to host 2026 World Cup games: ‘There’s more work to do’

Edmonton is one step closer to hosting up to four FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, but there are no guarantees just yet.

“We still have a great shot, though there’s more work to do to get to the finish line,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

On Wednesday morning, soccer’s international governing body voted in favour of a joint bid for the event by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Toronto, Montreal and Edmonton are the Canadian candidate host cities for the men’s soccer event. FIFA will select up to 16 host cities from the 23 candidates proposed in the North American bid.

“We know we have the best stadium in the country for hosting soccer,” Iveson said of the city’s chance of solidifying its place for the event.

“The only wrinkle at this point is we still have to nail down provincial support. That’s essential for us to move through past 2020 and the final selection.”

The Alberta government has previously said it will not throw its financial support behind the City of Edmonton in its bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

In a statement on Wednesday, Alberta Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said the province received an initial proposal for funding from the City of Edmonton, but it is awaiting a more detailed business plan that addresses the financial needs for a bid.

“While things are looking up – our economy is growing, and people are returning to work – Albertans still expect their government to spend their money in a responsible way. We will work closely with the City of Edmonton and the federal government on this in the weeks ahead.”

Iveson said the ask of the provincial government would be in the “low tens of millions” of dollars. The federal government has already confirmed its support.

“It’s not a huge order of magnitude compared to some of the other events that we’ve hosted in the past or that are being currently discussed,” Iveson said, referring to Calgary’s pursuit to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“In this case, the province has a key decision to make before we can move forward.”

Iveson estimates the economic impact of hosting a few matches in Edmonton would be in the area of $170 million. He said the international exposure for the city would also be incredible.

“This would be certainly in the top tier of events the city has ever hosted. It’s a single-sport event, which is different from Universiade, Commonwealth Games that we’ve hosted but it’s in the mega-event category,” he said. “It’s a big one for sure.”

In a report comparing United 2026 World Cup bid cities released earlier this month, Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium was ranked as the fifth best stadium in the united bid.

Where Edmonton fell a bit short was around high-end hotel accommodations and transportation options. FIFA also expressed concern with Edmonton’s airport.

“We’ve always known that we’re a little bit light on the high-end for hotel rooms. But with the J.W. Marriot opening, a beautiful five-star property, that’s going to help. And that’s going to happen within the next year here.”

The North American bid beat out Morocco to host the 2026 event.

