Sports
March 19, 2018 1:44 pm

Unified World Cup bid defends decision to have U.S. host lion’s share of games

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The chance for North America to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be a big opportunity for Canada, U.S. and Mexico. As Erica Vella reports, some cities are backing the bid while others are backing out. (Fri, Mar 16)

A A

The group hoping to bring the 2026 World Cup to North America has defended its decision for a 60-10-10 split in games.

The plan calls for the U.S. to stage 60 games with 10 in each of Canada and Mexico.

READ MORE: Bidding process for international sporting events is changing

Story continues below

Carlos Cordeiro, president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, called it “the most optimal mix of cities and matches.” And he said the bid is not anticipating that the world governing body of soccer make any changes to its proposal, assuming it wins.

The so-called unified bid is up against Morocco to stage the men’s soccer showcase. A decision on the winning bid will be made June 13 at the FIFA Congress.

The North American bid features 23 candidate host cities — including three in Mexico and three in Canada: Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal. That list will be likely be reduced to no more than 16 by FIFA should the North American bid prevail.

READ MORE: Edmonton officially a 2026 FIFA World Cup of soccer bid city

Vancouver, Chicago and Minneapolis were among the list of potential host cities, but they all dropped out at the last minute over concerns about FIFA’s demands.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2026 Unified World Cup bid
2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup of soccer
FIFA
Soccer
U.S. Soccer Federation
Unified World Cup
Unified World Cup bid
World Cup

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News