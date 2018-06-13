Three London men rescued by OPP after boat capsizes in Lake Huron

It was a close call for three Londoners who had taken a trip out on Lake Huron.

The OPP Marine Unit pulled the men, who were between the ages of 19 and 24, from the lake after their boat capsized just north of Bayfield on Sunday.

Police say they received the call around 11 a.m. that day, and fortunately, their Marine Unit was in the area.

READ MORE: https://globalnews.ca/news/4270770/woman-injured-dog-killed-opp-shooting-almonte-siu/

None of the boaters was wearing life jackets, officers said.

When police arrived, they found the three men exhausted, clinging on to the overturned vessel.

The men were treated for hypothermia and exhaustion.