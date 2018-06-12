RCMP hoping to connect found money with owner

Police in Kelowna are hoping to reunite a “quantity of money” and its owner.

On Tuesday, police said a member of the public found some Canadian cash near Lakeshore Drive around noon.

“The money was contained and located on a street near Lakeshore Drive,” said Cst. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are holding back the details and exact denominations in an effort to return the money to its rightful owner.”

If you have any information regarding this, contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment 250 762-3300.­