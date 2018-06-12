Canada
June 12, 2018 8:09 pm

RCMP hoping to connect found money with owner

By Online journalist  Global News

Police say a found quantity of cash was turned in on Tuesday, and they are hoping to find the owner.

File / Global News
A A

Police in Kelowna are hoping to reunite a “quantity of money” and its owner.

On Tuesday, police said a member of the public found some Canadian cash near Lakeshore Drive around noon.

“The money was contained and located on a street near Lakeshore Drive,” said Cst. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are holding back the details and exact denominations in an effort to return the money to its rightful owner.”

If you have any information regarding this, contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment 250 762-3300.­

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Kelowna
Lakeshore Drive
lost money
money
Okanagan
Police
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News