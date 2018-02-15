Halifax police looking for owner of ‘substantial sum of money’ found in thrift store donation

Did you accidentally — or inadvertently — donate a large sum of cash?

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) are looking to find the owner of a “sum of money” that was found at the Value Village store in Bayers Lake.

“It’s quite a substantial sum of money,” said HRP spokesperson Const. Carol McIsaac.

A staff member at the thrift store found the cash while going through items that had recently been donated. McIsaac says the item in question came in a couple days ago.

In order to claim the money, the owner will have to identify how much money was located, what denominations it came in, and what kind of item the cash was found in.

Finding the rightful owner may not be an easy task.

“Somebody may pass away and their family goes and donates items from the home not realizing there may be cash in them, so that’s usually what happens,” said McIsaac.

“Or somebody forgets they have cash stored somewhere and they donate the item, so it can be difficult to locate them.”

Police are asking anybody who believes they may be the owner to call them at 902-490-5016.

— With a file from Jennifer Grudic

