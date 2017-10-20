Thompson man arrested after throwing money and drugs at police

Gypsumville RCMP arrested a man after he threw marijuana and a “significant amount” of money at a police cruiser last weekend.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, police received a report of an erratic driver heading north on Highway 6 near Provincial Road 513, which is about three hours northwest of Winnipeg.

Police discovered the car had stolen plates and attempted to stop the suspect, but he continued driving north, occasionally veering into the southbound lane.

As the RCMP were following the man, he began throwing items out of his vehicle, which police said turned out to be marijuana and money.

About 100 kilometres north of Road 513, the suspect drove his vehicle into a ditch and fled into the woods.

Grand Rapids and Ashern RCMP were called in, along with RCMP Police Dog Services. Police dog Ozzy and his handler arrested the suspect in the woods.

When officers examined the scene, they found money lying all over the road, with some stuck in the police car’s grill.

Abraham Horace Saunders, 26, of Thompson, is facing numerous charges related to dangerous driving, with more charges pending.

He remains in custody, and RCMP are continuing to investigate.