Lethbridge hopes advisory committee will build bridges, relationships with First Nations

In a continued efforts to build bridges and form better relationships with Indigenous communities, the city of Lethbridge has put together a Reconciliation Advisory Committee.

READ MORE: Truth and Reconciliation report felt at National Aboriginal Day events across Canada

“We want Indigenous people to have equal access to things like housing and education,” said Mayor Chris Spearman. “We want them not only to have equal opportunities, but also equal outcome when it comes to employment. We want people to be successful within our community.”

In a hope to better represent and promote equal opportunities for Indigenous populations within the community, the formation of this new committee will work to better promote a mutual understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous populations. The committee will also work to strengthen the municipality’s relationship with the Blackfoot Confederacy.

“We need to continue to have advice and recommendations from our Indigenous Community,” said Spearman, “as to how to move forward, build relationships and make sure they are participating successfully in our community.”

The group will be made up of 17 members from the council, the Lethbridge Indigenous Sharing Network and community members, with 50 percent plus one member being Indigenous.

READ MORE: Ottawa’s relationship with indigenous must be ‘renewed and rebuilt’: Trudeau

City council made the announcement that the formation of this new committee will lead the City’s current 10-year Reconciliation Implementation Plan that’s already in place, and council hopes to have members on the committee within the next few months.