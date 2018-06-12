Hamilton Tiger-Cats promote Matt Afinec to new post

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have promoted Matt Afinec to President and Chief Operating Officer of Business Operations.

Afinec will continue to oversee all facets of the TiCats’ business operations, including ticket sales, corporate partnerships and marketing.

“I’m humbled to accept this new role with a franchise I’ve held in such high regard my entire life, in a community in which I’ve proudly spent most of my life,” said Afinec. “I’d like to thank Bob Young and Scott Mitchell for the opportunity, and also thank our tremendous fans and partners for whom it is a great honor to work on behalf of.”

“I’m extremely proud of the business operations team we’ve assembled, and as a group, we will continue in our tireless efforts to make a positive impact in the Hamilton community each and every day.”

Under his guidance, the Tiger-Cats have made numerous innovative additions to Tim Hortons Field to promote the social and out-of-seat viewing experience on game day, including Canada’s largest outdoor bar and a free-admission children’s playground on the concourse.

“Matt is one of the top young sports executives in professional sports and has done an outstanding job in every role we’ve put him in,” said Ticats CEO Scott Mitchell. “He has been the lead executive in business operations the last several years, and is more than deserving of the promotion and official responsibility. As somebody with deep connections to our city and region, he’s in the perfect role to lead the Tiger-Cats’ business to even greater success moving forward.”