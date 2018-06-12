Hundreds of claims of harassment and misconduct made by Manitoba civil servants

Over the last year more than 400 allegations of harassment, bullying, sexual harassment or misconduct were made by Manitoba’s civil servants.

A report on the claims was made public Tuesday, and noted 476 allegations were made in the fiscal year for 2017-18. Of those, 378 were investigated and 370 were verified. They include seven substantiated allegations of sexual harassment, 63 for harassment or bullying, and 300 forms of misconduct.

The report stated misconduct could include attempted fraud, conflict of interest or other inappropriate conduct.

Disciplinary action following substantiated claims included everything from mediation, training, education, or a combination.

The report did not say whether anyone was suspended, laid off, or fired as a result of the investigation.

In February the Conservative government announced it was going to start tracking and reporting on the number of allegations and resulting investigations.

The changes were made after several former NDP staff came forward to accuse former NDP cabinet minister Stan Struthers, of inappropriate behavior.

It also promised training for all public servants and government staff.

Since then the province said 10,000 employees have taken respectful workplace training.