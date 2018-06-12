Customers at Union Station kiosk potentially exposed to hepatitis A: Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says customers who ate or drank at a restaurant in Toronto’s Union Station during periods in May and June may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The health agency said an employee at the Calii Love kiosk has a confirmed of hepatitis A that was likely contracted while they were travelling in a different country.

Anyone who consumed anything from the restaurant between May 14 and 29 and June 8 and 9 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. may have been exposed.

READ MORE: Toronto Public Health says passengers on 3 international flights may have been exposed to measles

“While the risk of getting the infection through consuming food from this kiosk is low, individuals who visited this restaurant during those dates and times should watch for signs and symptoms and practise thorough hand washing,” a statement from TPH said.

They will be holding free vaccination clinics for customers from the June dates since the vaccine is “most effective when received within 14 days of exposures.”

The clinic dates will be held on Wednesday between 3 and 7 p.m. and on Thursday between 12 and 6 p.m. at the rotunda of Metro Hall located at 55 John Street.

TPH officials said customers from the May dates should keep an eye out for any symptoms, which can begin 15 to 50 days after being infected.

“Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause liver infection. Symptoms can last a few days to several months. Most people who are infected recover completely,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Toronto Public Health issues warning about ticks, Lyme disease

“It is also possible to be infected and not have any symptoms. For symptomatic individuals, the severity of symptoms can range from mild to severe

Some symptoms of the disease include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea and/or vomiting, dark urine, stomach pains and jaundice.