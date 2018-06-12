Man charged with sexual assault of stepdaughter: Kingston police

According to Kingston police, a 34-year-old local man is facing assault and sexual assault charges for incidents involving his teenage stepdaughter.

On June 3, the Kingston Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse unit began an investigation and learned the accused allegedly became hostile with the victim when she started dating.

In one incident in the fall of 2017, the accused allegedly struck the victim across the mouth when he found her walking with a boy.

Police say the blow caused the victim to fall to the ground and suffer injury, however the incident was not reported to police at that time.

Recently, in March and April 2018, police say the accused allegedly began entering the victim’s bedroom and sexually assaulting her in the early morning hours.

On June 8, the accused located and arrested.

The accused was charged with assault, sexual interference with a person under 16, and sexual assault.