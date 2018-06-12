At least 3 gas stations in Okanagan out of fuel

A Petro-Canada station in Vernon, B.C., is currently out of gas.

The station, located on 25th Avenue, has a sign on its gas pumps reading “We are currently out of all grades of fuel. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

However, a Super Save Gas station located across from the Petro-Canada station has fuel to sell, telling Global Okanagan video journalist Megan Turcato it had no issues with delivery of fuel.

A call on Tuesday morning to Petro-Canada’s parent company, Suncor Energy, has yet to be returned.

The station apologized with a sign for not having any fuel to sell.

In Kelowna, at least two gas stations on Tuesday morning – Shell and Petro-Canada – had zeroes on their signs, indicating that they were also out of gas.

In late May, some Calgary-area Petro-Canada stations had to shut down their pumps as the gasoline supply from Suncor Energy dried up.

“We are currently experiencing a gasoline supply shortage,” Suncor told Global News in May. “We understand that this is an inconvenience for our customers and we apologize.”

A Suncor spokesperson said in May the cause was due to “ongoing seasonal maintenance in the industry and that has reduced our product inventory.”

Several Edmonton-area Petro-Canada stations also had to shut off their pumps.