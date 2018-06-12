Saskatoon weather outlook: wild winds slam into Saskatchewan

Wild winds start to ease, but they’ll be back soon.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

Wild winds kicked back into full swing with gusts upwards of 80 km/h clocked in parts of western Saskatchewan on Tuesday morning.

Saskatoon saw gusts upwards of 61 km/h mid-morning after starting the day out around 9 degrees before bumping up into the mid-teens under mostly cloudy skies with sustained wind speeds up to 45 km/h.

Winds very gradually begin to ease during the afternoon as the pressure gradient and low level jet that’s brought them in so strong starts weakening, however, gusts over 60 km/h are still possible.

Temperatures will attempt to climb up a few more degrees into the upper teens for an afternoon high under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers.

Tuesday Night

Winds will die right down during the evening as the clouds begin to clear out along with the chance of showers as we cool back into single digits by a few degrees overnight.

Wednesday

A bit of sunshine may start off the day on Wednesday before the next wave of clouds pushes in early in the day and sticks around until later on when we may catch a few more sunny breaks.

Winds may be a touch on the breezy side during the day, but it’ll be a much warmer wind, which will help warm us back up into the mid-20s for an afternoon high.

Thursday-Friday

The next system swings into Saskatchewan on Thursday and brings with it the clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms before clearing out to give us some sunshine Friday with just a slight chance of morning showers.

Daytime highs will slip back into the low 20s for the remainder of the week with breezier winds returning on Friday.

Weekend Outlook

While there is still some uncertainty with the weekend forecast, we are getting a clearer picture of the precipitation pattern, which is expected to remain to the south of the area.

Clouds are now the big question – but at this point, it appears that Saturday should start off sunny with clouds rolling in later on before a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with daytime highs reaching the mid-20s both days.

