Saskatoon weather outlook: strong winds kick in

Wild winds kick in with 90 km/h warning level wind gusts possible in areas.

Weekend Storms

Strong severe thunderstorms slammed into western Saskatchewan on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, hitting some areas hard with damaging winds and large hail.

Winds gusted up to 135 km/h in Scott with a 106 km/h gust clocked in Meadow Lake.

What an awesome pano of a severe thunderstorm moving over Pierce Lake, Saskatchewan Saturday night after rolling over parts of NE Alberta! Thanks to @acutelyjen for the photo! #abstorm turned #skstorm pic.twitter.com/JFShmjDWzK — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 11, 2018

Hail the size of toonies with a diameter of 28 millimetres was reported in Battleford with quarter-sized hail (24 millimetres) seen in Unity and nickel sized hail spotted in Onion Lake, Neilburg, Landis, Thunderchild and Baldwinton.

135 km/h wind gust clocked in Scott over the weekend along with 28mm Toonie sized hail in Battleford https://t.co/h7nUmvRwEJ #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/HBH9yqGNs6 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 11, 2018

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

It was a windy start to the week with gusts upwards of 50 km/h to start the day under a mix of sun and cloud in the city.

Temperatures dipped back to 7 degrees early in the morning before climbing up into the mid-teens with clouds rolling back in before noon.

After a cloudier Sunday, blue skies & sunshine are back in Saskatoon to start off the week! https://t.co/h7nUmvRwEJ #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/A0hGXRLvvU — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 11, 2018

Winds remain brisk with gusts over 60 km/h possible during the afternoon with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms later on as we bump up to a daytime high in the mid-to-upper teens.

Monday Night

Winds strengthen even further Monday evening with gusts upwards of 70 to 80 km/h possible as a low level jet moves in over the area.

The main corridor of concern for the strongest winds extends from the Lloydminster region into the Battlefords and Rosthern areas where near warning-level gusts of 90 km/h are possible in the evening.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening before easing with some clear breaks overnight as we cool back into single digits.

Tuesday

Strong winds stick around on Tuesday with sustained speeds of 40 to 50 km/h and gusts upwards of 60 to 70 km/h under mostly cloudy skies with a decent chance of showers into the afternoon.

The rain risk is being brought in by a deep upper level low pressure system slowly swinging into the north, which will keep conditions cool with an afternoon high staying in the mid-to-upper teens.

Wednesday-Friday

A brief break from the rain will take place on Wednesday with some sunny breaks possible before another wave rolls in with the next cloud carrying system on Thursday, which may linger into Friday.

Daytime highs should spring back into the low 20s for the remainder of the week with winds easing back a bit, but still remaining breezy.

Weekend Outlook

There is some uncertainty with the weekend forecast, however, at this point. Saturday looks to be the sunnier of the two days with clouds and a chance of rain on Sunday as daytime highs climb back into the mid-20s.

Angeline Janvier took the June 11 Your Saskatchewan photo near La Loche:

