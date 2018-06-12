Halton police seek so-called “thirsty thief”

Halton police are looking to identify a thirsty theft suspect.

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, the suspect entered the Esso Gas Bar located at 6005 Derry Road in Milton.

READ MORE: Waterdown suspect sought in Burlington assault investigation

Police said he proceeded to select six energy drinks and conceal them on his person.

He then allegedly ran from the store when he was confronted by staff.

The suspect was last seen walking southbound on Savoline Boulevard from Derry Road.

READ MORE: Fire destroys $1 million home, two Hamilton firefighters injured

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 years of age, with a medium build and five-foot-six inches tall. He was wearing white shorts, a grey T-shirt and blue bandana which was wrapped around his left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Const. Joshua Pateman of the Halton Regional Police Service One District Uniform Operations at 905-825-4747 ext. 2405.