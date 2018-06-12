Waterdown suspect sought in Burlington assault investigation

Halton Police are looking for a Waterdown man in connection with an alleged stabbing outside a Burlington bar.

The incident took place about 12:45 a.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of The Poacher on Pearl Street in downtown Burlington.

Detectives say the two men were out for the evening and at some point an argument escalated into violence.

The 22-year-old victim was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital’s trauma unit with a punctured lung. He is expected to recover.

Investigators say it’s not known if the weapon used was a knife or other some other type of edged weapon or tool.

Daniel Flenniken, 23, of Waterdown, is wanted in the investigation for assault with a weapon and assault bodily harm. Police advised Flenniken to get a lawyer and turn himself in.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have information on this incident.

That can be done by contacting Detective Jared McLeod of the Burlington Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2385 or ext. 2316 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca