World
June 12, 2018 12:51 am

Asian leaders show cautious optimism after Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un meeting

By Staff The Associated Press

In this image made from video provided by Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd,, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands ahead of their meeting at Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd via AP)

A A

TOKYO – Cheers in South Korea and a one-page “extra” edition of a Japanese newspaper greeted Tuesday’s unprecedented summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Trump became the first sitting American president to meet a North Korean leader Tuesday when the two shook hands firmly before sitting down to talk at a resort hotel in Singapore.

READ MORE: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un shake hands to launch historic summit

Many across Asia and around the world have welcomed a flurry of diplomacy in recent months between the two adversaries, following a year of mounting tension and threats. Hopes for peace on the long-divided Korean Peninsula, however, remain tempered by the many failed attempts in the past.

The leaders of South Korea, Japan and Malaysia were among those wishing for a successful summit.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he “could hardly sleep last night” in anticipation of the meeting and expressed hope for “complete denuclearization and peace.”

New Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, on a visit to Tokyo, said “I hope that both parties will accept the fact that, in negotiation, both sides must be prepared to give in certain issues if they expect to reach a good conclusion.”

At a train station in Seoul, the South Korean capital, people cheered and applauded as televisions screens broadcast the Trump-Kim handshake live.

On June 12, 2018 in Singapore. U.S. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held the historic meeting between leaders of both countries on Tuesday morning in Singapore, carrying hopes to end decades of hostility and the threat of North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Story continues below

“I really, really hope for a good outcome,” said Yoon Ji, a professor at Seoul’s Sungshin University. “I am hoping for denuclearization and a peace agreement, and also for North Korea’s economy to open up.”

READ MORE: North Korea state media plasters front pages with Kim Jong Un’s Singapore trip

Some question whether Kim would fully relinquish the nuclear weapons he may see as his only guarantee of survival.

“I am still not sure whether the North is willing to denuclearize or not,” said Jo Han-won. “We never knew much about the North Korean regime and it’s hard to distinguish what’s true and what’s false.”

Japan’s largest newspaper, the Yomiuri, printed a special edition in both Japanese and English that was distributed for free in Tokyo one hour after the meeting began.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Donald Trump
Donald Trump Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump Kim Jong Un Singapore summit
Kim Jong-Un
Km Jong Un Donald Trump
relationship between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
Singapore meeting
Singapore summit
Trump and Kim Jong Un
Trump Kim Jong Un

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News