Masked man stole from seniors’ rooms as they slept at a Nanaimo care facility: police

Nanaimo Mounties are on the hunt for a masked man after he broke into a seniors’ care facility and stole from residents’ rooms while they were sleeping.

The incident unfolded just after 4 a.m. on Friday in Central Nanaimo, RCMP said in a news release.

Video surveillance caught a man in a balaclava trying to enter the building through the front doors, but the interior doors were locked.

WATCH: Spike in public distraction thefts targeting B.C. seniors

He later broke into a number of vehicles in the parking lot and entered suites by climbing in through ground-level windows.

RCMP learned of the incident after a resident woke up in the morning and found that someone had gone through her belongings.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark balaclava that obscured his face, a black hoodie with white lettering and dark clothing.

READ MORE: String of ‘distraction thefts’ targeting B.C. seniors and their jewelry prompts police warning

His left hand was also in a cast, and his pinky and ring fingers were bandaged.

Police said the facility is working to ensure ground-level windows are always locked and is also reviewing its security features.

The thief is believed to have taken a “small amount of costume jewelry,” but it’s not certain what was taken.