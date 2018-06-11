Toronto delivery service helps people with developmental disabilities gain independence

Good Foot Delivery is an award-winning, non-profit delivery service that provides meaningful employment for people with developmental disabilities.

“We started with two couriers in 2010 and we’re now at almost 40,” said Ryan Hollinrake, executive Director of Good Foot Delivery

Deliveries are made either by public transit or by foot and 100 per cent of all delivery revenues go directly to the couriers.

“Friday I did five deliveries,” said Ari Margolis, a courier of Good Foot. “So it just depends on the average day how many we’ll do.”

“We are the best courier company in Toronto, hands down. I say that from experience,” said Hollinrake.

“Our customer base is continually growing. We have over two-thousand customers. We have increased our sales almost 32 per cent this year over last. I think the numbers speak for themselves.”

Fostering independence is the company’s mandate and aside from employment, Good Foot offers skills training that is paced to be sensitive to employees with little or no experience.

“I like being dispatched but I do training as well,” said Margolis.

“It’s nice when you’re training somebody and our training process can be anywhere from a couple of weeks to a number of years depending on how quickly the person learns. We don’t rush them through the training process.”

“I see growth every day. I see change every day,” said Hollinrake.

“I feel good because they’re invested in me as much as I’m invested in them and that’s pretty fantastic.”