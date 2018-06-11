Saskatchewan man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 6
A Saskatchewan man is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning south of Regina.
Milestone RCMP said the crash between a motorcycle and a semi happened on Highway 6, south of the Highway 306 junction, just after 3 a.m. CT.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 60-year-old man from Emerald Park, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been release by police.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
Highway 6 was closed for several hours while police investigate, and has since re-opened.
A traffic reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
