Saskatchewan man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 6

A Saskatchewan man is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning south of Regina.

Milestone RCMP said the crash between a motorcycle and a semi happened on Highway 6, south of the Highway 306 junction, just after 3 a.m. CT.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 60-year-old man from Emerald Park, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been release by police.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Highway 6 was closed for several hours while police investigate, and has since re-opened.

A traffic reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.