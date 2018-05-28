Traffic
RCMP advise motorists to expect delays on Highway 1 after pedestrian collision

Details are extremely limited at this time, however, RCMP members are advising motorists to expect delays.

White Butte RCMP said they are currently at the scene of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Highway 1, around two kilometres west of the Pense turn-off in the eastbound lane.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays.

Stay connected with Global News for more details as this story develops.
