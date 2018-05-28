RCMP advise motorists to expect delays on Highway 1 after pedestrian collision
White Butte RCMP said they are currently at the scene of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Highway 1, around two kilometres west of the Pense turn-off in the eastbound lane.
Details are extremely limited at this time.
Police are advising motorists to expect delays.
