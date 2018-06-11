Police make eighth arrest in Locke Street investigation

A 27-year-old London man is in custody in connection with the March 3 vandalism that took place on Locke Street in Hamilton.

Andrew Cadotte was arrested Sunday in London, two days after Hamilton Police issued a warrant on charges of unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5,000.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police issue another warrant in Locke Street investigation

The incident involved a group of about 30 individuals dressed in black, and with faces covered, who caused about $100,000 damage while walking through the streets, damaging vehicles and throwing rocks at store windows.

Cadotte is the eighth person charged in the investigation.

READ MORE: 3 wanted in Locke Street vandalism turn themselves in to Hamilton police

READ MORE: Hamilton resident arrested in Locke Street vandalism case

He is due in appear in court in Hamilton on Monday.