Police make eighth arrest in Locke Street investigation
A 27-year-old London man is in custody in connection with the March 3 vandalism that took place on Locke Street in Hamilton.
Andrew Cadotte was arrested Sunday in London, two days after Hamilton Police issued a warrant on charges of unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5,000.
READ MORE: Hamilton Police issue another warrant in Locke Street investigation
The incident involved a group of about 30 individuals dressed in black, and with faces covered, who caused about $100,000 damage while walking through the streets, damaging vehicles and throwing rocks at store windows.
Cadotte is the eighth person charged in the investigation.
READ MORE: 3 wanted in Locke Street vandalism turn themselves in to Hamilton police
READ MORE: Hamilton resident arrested in Locke Street vandalism case
He is due in appear in court in Hamilton on Monday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.