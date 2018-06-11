Crime
June 11, 2018 11:17 am

Police make eighth arrest in Locke Street investigation

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

A group of about 30 masked people marched down Locke Street on Saturday night, smashing windows with rocks and damaging vehicles.

A 27-year-old London man is in custody in connection with the March 3 vandalism that took place on Locke Street in Hamilton.

Andrew Cadotte was arrested Sunday in London, two days after Hamilton Police issued a warrant on charges of unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5,000.

The incident involved a group of about 30 individuals dressed in black, and with faces covered, who caused about $100,000 damage while walking through the streets, damaging vehicles and throwing rocks at store windows.

Cadotte is the eighth person charged in the investigation.

He is due in appear in court in Hamilton on Monday.

 

