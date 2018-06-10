Saskatoon police dog bites girl during home invasion pursuit

Saskatoon police have not yet determined why a police dog bit a girl while they were chasing two home invasion suspects late Saturday afternoon.

Police said the attack happened when they came around the corner of a building in the 100-block of Avenue M South at around 5 p.m. CT.

The dog, which police said was harnessed and on a leash, “latched on to” the girl.

Police said “the dog released the female instantly at the handler’s command.”

She was taken to hospital for treatment of what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson said an investigation will be held to determine why the girl was injured.

Police had been investigating a home invasion in the 100-block of Avenue L South.

Two men, alleged to be armed, had fled a home and police were trying to track them down, which was called off when the girl was bitten.

The first suspect is described as between the ages of 20 and 30, approximately 6’3″, with long dark hair worn in a braid and dark facial hair on his chin. He wearing a black muscle shirt, black shorts, a black hat, and sunglasses.

The second suspect is described as shorter than 6’3″, with shoulder-length curly hair and beard. He was wearing a red hat and a red “Elmo” shirt depicting the Sesame Street character’s face.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.