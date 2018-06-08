Woman hospitalized for injuries from violent sexual assault: Onion Lake RCMP

Onion Lake RCMP say a woman was hospitalized after a violent sexual assault last weekend.

Investigators have determined that the crime happened on Onion Lake Cree Nation sometime between around 9 and 10 a.m. CT on June 2.

READ MORE: U of S volleyball coach fired for recruiting player facing sexual assault charges

Police said an unknown man, armed with weapons, broke into a home and sexually assaulted the lone woman who was present. He then fled the scene.

The woman was treated for injuries that occurred during the assault and has since been released from Lloydminster Hospital.

Police are investigating with the assistance of several specialized units, and are asking the public for their help.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact Onion Lake RCMP at 306-344-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.