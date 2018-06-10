Snowfall warning issued for parts of Jasper National Park

A snowfall warning was issued for parts of Jasper National Park Sunday morning.

Snowfall totaling about 10 cm is expected near the Jasper townsite along with Pocahontas, and south of Sunwapta Falls.

Accumulating snow is expected over portions of the Icefields Parkway, including the Icefields Centre.

The snow is expected to taper off Sunday evening.

