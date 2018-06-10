Montreal, Laval daycare workers’ strike could end soon as negotiations resume

Talks resumed Sunday in the hopes of bringing an end to the unlimited general strike affecting 57 public daycares in Montreal and Laval.

The 1,300 workers walked off the job last Wednesday after voting 91 per cent in favour of a strike mandate in May.

The workers have been without a contract since March 31, 2015.

The union representing the daycare workers said it is hoping for a quick resolution to the conflict, but warned parents to make alternative child-care arrangements for Monday.

The daycare workers’ main sticking points include working conditions, scheduling work hours, call-back lists and seniority.

The union says it is worried that work hours will be arbitrarily cut.

More than 3,000 children attend the affected daycares.

